Jerry Lynn Evans was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away peacefully at home with his family on February 19th, 202,2 at the age of 75 years old. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Jerry came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sandy; two sons Jeff Evans and Mark (Sarah) Evans; grandchildren Jeffrey Evans, Aaron (Genevieve) Evans, Colton Evans, Salene and Elijah Talley. Jerry is a Vietnam veteran, where he served in the Army for three years. If you asked Jerry what his biggest accomplishment was. It was being a husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry loved his family and always made sure they were protected. A memorial service will be held on March 12th, 2022, 11:00 am at Grace Bible Church, 707 W Fargo Ave. Hanford, CA.