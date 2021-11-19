Jenny Hernandez photo.jpg

Jenny Hernandez Devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went home to be with our LORD on November 9th 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and loved-ones.

The simplest of pleasures brought great joy to Jennyespecially family gatherings, where she would cook all her family favorites. Jenny was known to keep a supply of “Family Favorites” in the freezer and at any time she would ask “Are you hungry? Did you eat?” all the while she would Zap-Zap-Zap! A meal in minutes!

Jenny is survived by her son Mario and wife Cathy, daughter Sonia and husband Ricky Burnias and son Adrian and wife Tracy Hernandez. She leaves her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 am on Nov. 24th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hanford. Graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford. All friends and family are invited to a luncheon to celebrate Jennys life immediately following the services at Glad Tidings Church, 750 E Grangeville Blvd (corner of 10th Ave and Grangeville Blvd), Hanford.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to: Hinds Hospice, 1416 W. Twain Ave, Fresno Ca 93711. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.

