Jennifer Suzanne Grantham Eisert was called home to Heaven at the age of 37 on Monday, March 29th. Jennifer was born in Hanford, California. She graduated from Hanford High School in 2002. She was a long-time employee of Kays Jewelers as a Jewelry Consultant; she loved working closely with customers. She loved spending time with family, cooking, camping, and taking bike rides with her husband Marc. She adored her friends and considered them all to be family. She had a special place in her heart for her best friends Debbie Dodd and Lalina Calderon, both of Hanford, California. More than anything, she loved making people laugh.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Marc Eisert and her children Mckenna and Hudson Eisert; her father Tracy Grantham; her sister Ashley Grantham; her brother Michael Grantham all of Hanford, California; her mother Patty Austin of Bakersfield, California; grandmother Betty Jo Wammock; aunt Elizabeth Knehans both of Redmond, Oregon; father-in-law Phillip Macalolooy and sister-in-law Jennifer Knight both of Visalia, California; nephews Wyatt, Kaleb and Logan; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Jennifer was preceded by death by her mother-in-law Patricia Macalolooy; her grandfathers; Douglas Grantham and Jerry Pope; her grandmother Melva Grantham; and her aunts Eva Grantham and Joli Woodruff.
There will be a memorial service in celebration of her life from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Saturday, June 19th at the Wyndham Visalia, 9000 W. Airport Dr. in Visalia.
