Jason Christopher Thomas was born on July 1, 1966 and went to his final resting place on January 2, 2022. He was the son of Gaylord and Linda Thomas and was raised with his four siblings in Laton, Ca his whole life. He met and married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Tracey Bergstrom. They celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in May. Jason and Tracey lived and raised their three wonderful children in Laton just like they were, with family values, faith, and love. Jason was also lucky enough to have one grandson that called him VuVu.
Jason worked for the State of California as a Correctional Officer for 28 years. Once retired he became a Brand Inspector for the Department of Food and Agriculture in 2017. Jason was a Laton Lions Club member, a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered at the local food giveaway, and a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Fatima in Laton, Ca. Over the years Jason loved to ride horses, watch the Raiders, spend time with family and friends around a fire, and barbeque for everyone after a day at the river.
Jason is survived by his wife, Tracey, son, Jacob Thomas, his fiancé Kristy King, daughter, Abbigayl Castaneda, her husband JJ, and son Cooper Thomas/ Loving grandson, Levi Castaneda. He is also survived by his four siblings, Dawn DeVries, Justin Thomas, Brad Thomas, and Kari Olson. Traceys parents, Danny and Ellen Bergstrom, and brother Shane Bergstrom. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Linda Thomas.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Wednesday, January 12th with viewing at 5:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 13th at Our Lady of Fatima Church with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Luncheon to follow at Latons Lions Hall. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Laton, Ca.
