On Wednesday, September 29, Jason Andrade, a beloved son, brother, and friend to many passed away.
Jason was passionate about fishing, dirt bikes, car projects, and good food. While in high school he was involved in track, water polo, agriculture mechanics, and Boy Scouts. He knew a little bit about everything and put his heart into all the he did. On any given day you could find Jason researching for his next project, tinkering in the garage, casting a fishing line, or riding his dirt bike. He was known for his dimpled smile, kind heart, and ability to make or fix just about anything. He aspired and was studying to be a firefighter. Jason loved people well and cared for each of his friends and family who all miss him dearly. Though his time on earth was short, he profoundly impacted many. He is with his Lord in heaven now, and we all long to be with him again.
He is survived by his father (Eddie), mother (Martha), sister (Audrey), brother-in-law (Michael), his three nephews, and several cousins and family members.
Celebration Of Life services will be held at 3:00 Friday, October 15th, 2021 at 1st Baptist Church, 1753 Draper Street, Kingsburg.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
