On May 31, 2021, heaven received another angel. Jarod was a wonderful father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. Jarod passed away suddenly at his home in Hanford. He was born in Hanford, California on April 22, 1977, to Larry Canady and Diane Ghidelli Hamilton. Jarod was born and raised in Hanford, California.
For several years, he owned his own trucking business doing long-hauls across the country where he made good life-long friends. His family has received many cards, messages and plants from all over the country. In earlier years he worked for Myers Brothers and most recently he was employed by Buford Oil Company.
Jarod is survived by his four children, Wyatt Canady, Jackson Canady, Tatum Canady and Shelby Canady; his father Larry Canady, his mother and step-father Diane and Pete Hamilton; his brother Brock Canady and sister-in-law Mallory Huber; sister and brother-in-law Shanda Canady Armijo and Joel Armijo; Erin Shollenbarger, step-sister and her husband Brandon; Matt Hamilton, step-brother and his wife Kimmie; Goddaughter Lindsay Oliveira, Godmother Debbie Daniel and Godfather Jim Koelewyn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Jarod is preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Ghidelli, Louie Ghidelli, Peggy Canady and Herb Canady.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 11th. Friends and family are welcome. Please PM Shanda Canady for the details. This will have a patriotic theme to honor Jarod. We encourage all who attend to wear patriotic colors.
