Our Lord and Savior called our Husband, Dad, and Grandpa home on Monday May 17, 2021.
The Lord brought Janz into the world on January 7, 1943 in Vallejo, CA with his birth to parents Irvan and ZeitaRose Mynderup (Green).
Janz grew up in the Hanford- Armona area, and attended College of the Sequoias, and CSUF.
He served his nation, attending the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, Ca, becoming a Photo Intelligence/Navigator Officer, in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He served the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded and honored as an Eagle Scout and a Silver Beaver. He served as Wood Badge Instructor, Camp Director - Mirimichi, Huntington Lake, and VP Mt. Whitney and Sequoia Councils.
He served His Lord in ministry/leadership of the UMC, as local board member, Lay Witness, UMC Conference Chairperson, also as a MSUM Missions board member, and Lay Minister for the Sunday Service/bible study at a local Senior Citizens Residence for many years.
Janz employment included Xerox Corp., VP of Bank of America, and most recent as a New York Life Agent/Registered Representative, and was elected to the Agent Advisory Council during his career. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and helping people understand their finances.
Janz is predeceased by his parents, and brother Dale Mynderup.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia, four children and spouses: Richard (Leslie), Sandra (Kevin), Christopher (Jennifer), Ian (Kelly), ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, Brother, Kevan Mynderup, Sister, Julene Mayer (Greg). He is also survived by several Nephews, Nieces, and their children.
The family wishes to thank all of those that were a part of his personal journey. He was loved, and will be greatly missed as our Husband, Dad, and Grandpa.
Visitation at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns, Blair Funeral Home Wednesday May 26th 4:00 6:00pm. Graveside Service, Fresno Memorial Gardens, May 27th, 9:30am. Condolences may be given at dignitymemorial.com.
Memorial gifts may be given to Central Valley Honor Flight, c/o Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 94704 (cvhonorflight.org)., and Samaritanspurse.org (operation heal our patriots).
