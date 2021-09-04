junell.jpg

The family of Janis Junell invites you to attend a Celebration of Life service to be held September 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 340 N. Irwin Street, Hanford, CA.

Reception to follow.

