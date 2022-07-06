Janet Costa Stanton (but preferred to be called “Jeanette”) 88 years old, was born in Fresno on Jan. 27, 1934 and passed away in Visalia on June 9, 2022.
She married Eugene Costa and lived most of her adult life in Stratford. They were married for 40 years before he passed away. After being widowed at a young age, she was fortunate to be married to Gregory Stanton, Sr. Widowed again, she had a wonderful friendship with her special friend, Bill until his passing.
Janet was a very creative and talented lady. She loved making things to give away, whether it was sewn, knitted, crocheted, or handcrafted items. She enjoyed the camaraderie and volunteering as a “Pink Lady” with the guild ladies, making items for their fundraising efforts for the Hanford hospital.
Her smile was infectious, beautiful, and will be remembered by many.
Janet is survived by her precious dog “Muppet,” son David Costa (Suzanne), daughter Deborah Stewart (George), granddaughter Shelly Dennis (Hoot and family,) two stepsons Greg (Joan), Scott (Marsha) and a host of other family members who loved herespecially nephew Richard Moon (Tillie and family).
There is love that will live forever, and there are memories that will shine through the sorrow.
Graveside service will be held at the Lemoore Cemetery on Tuesday, July 12th at 9:30a.m.
Donations may be made to: Valley Animal Haven, P.O. Box 321, Lemoore, CA 93245