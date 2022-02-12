A hero has crossed the patio... A loving husband, amazing father, adoring grandfather, and dependable, trustworthy friend...After battling a neurological disease without complaint for over 10 years, Big Jim is at peace now after his passing on January 23, 2022.
James Robert Clifton was born October 25, 1946 in Clanton, Alabama to Robert Johnson Clifton and Mildred Popwell Clifton. He was an Air Force brat and his family lived in Germany and France before settling in Texas for the rest of his school career. San Antonio was where he met his high school sweetheart, Jonelle Clifton. Following his graduation from McCollum High School in 1964, Jim enlisted in the Navy. Jim and Jonelle were married out of bootcamp in March, 1965 and would have celebrated 57 years of marriage together this March.
Jim entered the Navy as enlisted and worked his way through the ranks to retire as Lieutenant Commander of the Weapons Department at NAS Lemoore, CA in January, 1995, ending a distinguished 30-year career. Throughout his career, he made 13 cruises, several to Vietnam, aboard 6 different aircraft carriers; starting on the wooden flight deck of the USS Intrepid, to the USS Forrestal, USS Hancock, USS Ranger, USS Kitty Hawk, and lastly, the USS Carl Vinson. He also attended Chapman University over the years and received a Bachelor's degree in Social Science in May, 1995.
After retirement from the Navy, he went on to become a Correctional Officer at the Corcoran State Prison. He retired from his second career after 13 years to enjoy retirement with his wife on the Central Coast where they could be closer to family. After retirement from the prison is when he was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a neurological disease caused by his exposure to Agent Orange during his time in Vietnam.
Jim was thought by friends and family to be a “true leader, an inspiration, a man's man, humorous and fun to be around, tall in stature with a quiet spirit, a great officer, an example for all to emulate, a true friend, and simply, a good man”. Everyone loved his stories and his sense of humor. He was, and always will be, unforgettable. In his free time he competed in shooting matches, spent time at the range, played golf, spent time with grandkids, and relaxed in his recliner. And we cant forget to mention that he, other than at the beginning and end of his life, never went a day without spending 2-3 hours at the YMCA, to then come home to a cold brew!!
Here's to you Sir.... fair winds and following seas!!
Jim is survived by his wife, Jonelle, his two daughters, Janeen Wesner (Jon) and Jorene Miller (Josh), his brother, Charles Randall Clifton (Pamela), Sisters-in-law Sandra Jackson-Crisp (Bob) and Barbara Watterson, his grandchildren Taylor, Gavin, Jaydon, Marlee, Aidan, Grayson, and Grace, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Janet Gwinn, Patricia Campbell, and Debra Betts, and daughter, Rebecca.
Services will be held on March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1550 S. College Drive, Santa Maria. A celebration of Jims life will follow the service at the home of Jon and Janeen in Orcutt. (Address will be provided at the service.)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of James R Clifton to the following Veterans organization:
Band of Brothers / ECHO Group 501(c)3
PO Box 2512
Santa Maria, CA 93457
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.