James Webb of Visalia passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021. Jim moved to California in 1947. The family settled in Avenal where he attended school. In high school, he was active in sports. He attended Taft College for two years before serving in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he began working for PG&E and worked there for 34 years. He continued to be active in the sports of bowling, fishing and hunting.
In 1991, Jim married Elizabeth Wiggins. She preceded him in death in 2009. He married Miriam Smith in 2011. They traveled extensively and enjoyed camping with the Lucky Ones RV Club where they had met.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Doris Webb, Elizabeth, and Carol Webb, a sister. He is survived by Miriam, brother Gene and wife Edith, and sisters Alice Saunders and Janice Wilkinson and husband George; step children: Kathy Wiggins, Lloyd Wiggins and wife Susanne, Robbyn Kirkindoll and husband Dan, and Stephen Smith and wife Pam. Jim also had nine step grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim will be remembered for his quiet and friendly manner.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 4th at 10:30 A.M. at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or online at macular.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
