Lifetime Hanford resident James Leroy Fernandes, 83, passed away Saturday, July 3rd, 2021, in Hanford.
Born October 15, 1937, James was a graduate of Hanford High, where he was a star athlete for the varsity baseball team. Shortly after graduating high school, James went off to serve his country where he was stationed in Germany. After leaving the service James went on to follow in his father, James Fernandes Sr.s, footsteps to become a plasterer. Through hard work and perseverance, James quickly moved up from a fledgling plasterer to being a master of his craft, plastering some of the most iconic and notable buildings across the state. After more than 50 years of service/work, James retired.
James is survived by his beloved wife Eleanor, to whom he spent 55 years happily married to. In addition to Eleanor, James is survived by his sister Myrna Gaitan, as well as his nieces, Stephanie Gaitan, Christie Fann espoused to Russel Fann, and Nephew Timothy Gaitan. Having been blessed with a family, he is also survived by his sons James J. Fernandes, and Lee A. Fernandes espoused to Penelope Fernandes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan Fernandes, Kylie Fernandes, Hope Fernandes, and Faith Fernandes.
Monday, July 12, the family invites you to attend the wake of James Fernandes from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home of Whitehurst McNamara, located at 100 W Bush St, Hanford, CA 93230.
Following the wake, the funeral services will be graveside and take place at Calvary Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, located at 11680 S Tenth Ave, Hanford, CA 93230.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimers Research Foundation in memory of James Fernandes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.