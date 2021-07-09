Jim Clark photo.jpg

James (Jim) Lowell Clark was born on June 4, 1941, to Justin and Dorothy Clark in Sacramento and died May 31, 2021, at his home in Hanford. Jim started working at twelve years old, and bought every piece of clothing he owned since then. Always driven, Jim earned a bachelors and masters degree from UC Davis in political science. He went onto work for the US Commerce Department throughout California and Washington D.C. Before Jim ever considered living in Hanford, his work included funding the industrial park in Hanford. From there, Jim stepped into a savings & loan for the first time ever to interview and proceeded spend ten years in the business with only one position: President & CEO. He fixed troubled Savings & Loans and started others. Jims last career change brought him to Hanford where he taught himself to be a Real Estate developer and a homebuilder, developing and building nearly 2500 homes.

Jim loved Jesus, his family and his community. Jim was a longtime member of Koinonia Church and an active member of Rotary in most cities where he worked.

Jim is survived by his wife, Olga, their children James Clark, Jr., Alejandro Clark, and Paloma Clark, along with their families and two children from a previous marriage, Sandy Burlando, with her sons and William Clark. At this time, there is no service scheduled because Jim said he did not want one as, “those are for people who do important things in the community.”

