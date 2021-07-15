James "Jay " Randolf Keener passed through the Gates of Glory on July 1, 2021 after battling cancer for eight years. James was born in Little Rock Arkansas on March 6, 1932.
James was proceeded in death by his wife Dorothy Sirman Keener, son Michael, father Amos, mother Maime, three brothers and two sisters.
James, who was known as "Jay" is survived by his daughters, Sherry Dealba and Donna Keener Skaggs (John); granddaughters, Rachel Keener, Melanie Keener Toth and Corinne Tatum (Brandon); grandsons, Stephen Fernandes, John W. Skaggs (Alicia) and James Skaggs; great-grandchildren, Haley Kennedy, Malacai Wellman, Joanie Skaggs and Beau Tatum.
James will be remembered as a hard working, gentle, kind and generous man. A loving husband, father and grandfather.
James was also very close to all his brothers and sisters.
James enjoyed fishing, camping, driving in the mountains and especially working in his yard.
Special thanks to his In-Law Bill McMunn of Hanford for being there for James during his final days and to the staff of Kaweah Delta Hospice Care.
Visitation will be held 4-7pm Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia. Graveside services will be held 9am Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia.
