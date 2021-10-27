James Dale Orsaba, 76 of Lemoore California passed away on October 2, 2021. He will join his mother, Grace Riso, father Clyde Buenos Orsaba, and brother Rudy R Orsaba, who have passed before him.
Jim had a love of youth athletics and was involved for many years as a coach and his whole life as a fan. He with his mother loved Stanford Football. He worked in the agriculture industry and lived most of his life in Kings County CA.
Many dear friends and acquaintances will join this Wednesday the 27 of October 2021 at 5:00 PM to remember the many great things and celebrate his life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 800 East Hanford-Armona Road in Lemoore California 93245. All are welcome to join in the celebration of his life.
