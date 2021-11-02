Nationally recognized wrestler Jacob Ray Rivera passed away on October 24, 2021 at the age of 19. Jacob aka, PeeWee was born in Fresno, California on June 8th, 2002 to Eric Rivera and Anna Lujan.
He is surrounded by his loved ones including 4 brothers and 2 sisters who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
He is also survived by his grandparents including his great grandmother. Jacob attended Northwest Kansas Technical College thriving in the Welding program. Previously attending the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. He attended Liberty Elementary, Granite Ridge, Clovis North, thus graduating from Selma High School.
Jacobs pride was on the wrestling mat. His passion for wrestling was displayed through his effortless technique at every match. Off the mat he was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many people who deeply loved him. He was an adventurous soul, full of life and never afraid of a new adventure. Jacob loved to ride in his jeep for an off-roading adventure, visit friends across country and spend quality time with his family.
He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in every situation. His super star charisma was contagious to everyone he met. His loss has affected many communities across the country. He will be deeply missed by his family, coaches and friends. His legacy will live on the mat and in every heart that he touched.
Services to be held at the Worship Center on November 9, 2021 at 9:00 am in Selma, CA. Burial to follow services with family hosting a luncheon at R Weddings and Events The Ranch.
