Jacob "Jay" Chavez, 64, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2021. He will be remembered for his love and devotion to family and friends, and being loyal and dependable to all that knew him. Once Jay made a friend, he was their friend for life.
Jay was born in Barstow, CA on March 7, 1957, and was raised and schooled there attending St. Joseph Catholic School, then graduating from John F. Kennedy High School in 1975. He moved to Lemoore, CA in August 1980 to begin the next chapter in his life. Jay worked for PG&E over 42 years as a Gas Control Mechanic before retiring in January 2020.
Jay was preceded in death by his father and mother, Antonio (Pula) Chavez and Concepcion (Concha) Chavez; along with his brother Richard Chavez.
He is survived by his wife Anna Chavez of Lemoore; his aunt Ruth Garcia of Los Lunas, N.M.; his uncle Tobias Padilla of Barstow, CA.; mother-in-law Renee Borowski of Lemoore, many cousins including Henrietta Miranda of Barstow; Cindy Padilla of Barstow; David Padilla of Shingletown, CA; Glory Ann Pino of Barstow;Bernadette Boenker of Ladera Ranch; Monica Pequeno of Barstow; Erin Garcia of Santa Ana, CA; Juan Garcia of Long Beach, CA; Terri Roehm of Yucca Valley, CA; brother-and-sister-in-laws Dinky and Dennis Bray of Alpena, MI; Katherine Kerkemeyer of Lincoln, NE; John and Laurie Borowski of Apple Valley, CA; along with 6 nephews and multiple second cousins in California, Arizona, and Nebraska;the Gomez, Chavez and Ashbrook families of New Mexico and California; plusmany,many wonderful friends.
JayBird, a mentor to many. A very intelligent man who enjoyed sharing his wealthof knowledge with everyone. Very methodical in everything he engaged in. Liked to keep things nice and tidy, and if you didn't, he would let you know it. "Your momma doesn't work here" is how he would put it. Loved nature, and being outside. Enjoyed being a spectator at live events, "you can't beat a live event"he would always say. He enjoyed saying hello with a one finger salute and a big smile.
No service will take place, but a celebration of Jay's life will take place in Lemoore, CA and Barstow CA.
In Lemoore, we will have a party at Senior Pancho's restaurant, 1250 N. Lemoore, Ave. on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
In Barstow, we will have a party at The Harvey House restaurant, 681 N. 1st Ave., Barstow, CA on Saturday Jan 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity in Jay's honor.
