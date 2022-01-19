Jackie Yvonne Dutra was born in Sulphur, Oklahoma on January 28, 1938, to Emmitt and Evie Davis. She entered into Gods arms on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the age of 83 years in Fresno, California.
She loved helping people and became a nurses aid for 9 years until she married Clarence. Her faith was the center of her life, she was very active in her church.
In November 1954 Jackie married Solon Stidham, together they had four children. They were married for 21 years until his passing in June of 1976. Then in April of 1985 She married Clarence Dutra they were married for 36 years, until his passing in December of 2021.
Jackie leaves behind her family to continue her legacy, daughter Sherry husband Sam Sellers of Prather; two sons, Garry and wife Kat Stidham of Lemoore, and Ron and wife Debbie Stidham of Lemoore; his five grandchildren, Brian and wife Julia Sellers, Brad and wife Gina Sellers, Garry Jr. Stidham, Kyle Stidham, and Casey Stidham; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and her two sisters Ann Thompson of MT., and Patsy Buzzard of FL.
She is preceded in death by her son Glenn Stidham; her siblings, Joyce Fisher, Wanda Lambert, Claudine Eldridge, Bill Davis and Ted Davis
There will be a graveside service to celebrate her life on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at calvary cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA
You may visit Jackiess story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.
