Jack C. Morgan, Scripps League newspaper publisher and president of Scripps Enterprises for over 60 years passed February 1 at his Napa home. His strong work ethic was learned from parents Marjorie and Clark in Clarks Market Nephi, Utah where he was born 1933.
A graduate of BYU in accounting and business management he also served for over three years as a missionary to Japan. In 1958 he married Donna Mae Leishman who is his life long sweetheart and teammate.
Appointed in 1960 as business manager of the Klamath Falls Herald and News he also served eight years as Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Promoted to publisher of the Hanford Sentinel in 1971 he became a strong defender of freedom of the press and the confidentiality of newspaper sources. He was a listener with an open door policy. Serving and initiating numerous community activities enabled him to feel the heart beat of the community. A roll he believed only a community newspaper can fill.
Described as a humanitarian, man of God and friend of all he was awarded Hanford Citizen of the Year in 1975.
Appointed by E.W. Scripps as a vice president he had responsibilities over 10 newspapers and the Washington DC news bureau. Additionally in 1989 he became publisher of the Napa Register. He launched Appellation magazine. He served on the boards of the Opera House, Lincoln Theater, If Given a Chance and BYU Communications Department.
When the Scripps newspapers were sold in 1996 he was appointed President of Scripps Enterprises.
His family was the most important thing in life and brought the most joy. He loved singing with them and in his waning hours as they sang to him for the last time he bravely attempted to join in.
He is survived by children: Suzanne, Clark, Brad, daughter in law: Lisa, grandchildren: Kade, Uriah, Isabel, Isaiah, Kai, Olivia, Ezra, Luke, Finn and brothers Richard and Kirk: long time assistant, Grace Bungart. Preceded in death by son Cliff and sister MarJean
