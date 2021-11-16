J.R. Williams was born in Bakersfield CA on June 8, 1991 and went into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior at the young age of 30 on Oct 17, 2021 in Oklahoma City after a lengthy battle with depression. J.R. was born to Yolanda and Ramie Williams in Bakersfield, CA and was raised in Taft and Visalia, CA. Recently he made his transition out of California and moved to Burns Flat, Oklahoma to have a fresh start.
J.R. worked several jobs over his short years on earth but found his passion when he started installing solar panels. He was so proud of the work he did and was excited to tell anyone who would listen about his day. He enjoyed the outdoors and after moving to Oklahoma, he found a new passion, fishing, and of course, he bought a boat, if he was not at home, he was out fishing on that boat. He was very handy, could fix anything, and was always willing to help anyone who needed the help. J.R. was such a goofball and had such an infectious smile and sense of humor; he made anyone laugh who was around him.
J.R. is preceded in death by his grandparents J.T. and Phyllis Williams of Arkansas.
J.R. is survived by the love of his life of 15 years, Samantha (Martinez) Williams of Visalia, CA and their two children Ashton Michael Williams, 12 and Callie Renae Williams, 6. J.R. is survived by his father Ramie Williams and stepmom Dabe Williams of Auberry, CA; his mother Yolanda Williams of Taft, CA, and his mother n law Robynn (Marcus) Weston of Hanford, CA. He is survived by his three brothers Ramey (Hailey), Seth, Greg (Amanda) and his two sisters Dianna and Destiny (Andrew).
J.R. is also survived by numerous other family members and loved ones.
A celebration of life is planned for November 27, 2021, at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore, CA at 1 pm. The family wants to thank all those who have supported and prayed for them during this difficult time, it has not gone unnoticed.
