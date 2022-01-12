It is with great sadness that the family of Irma Monfore announce that she has passed, after a valiant battle with Interstitial Lung Disease.
Irma was born in Brawley California, on March 22, 1951--the seventh, of eleven children, to Justino and Francis Cruz. Later, the family moved to Kerman, California where Irma and her siblings attended school. As an adult, Irma lived in Hanford, California, worked as an eligibility-worker for the County of Kings Human Services Agency, gave birth to her two boys, Richard and Eddie, and met the love of her life, Thomas.
Irma and Thomas were married on June 20, 1985. They lived nearly 20 years, together, in Hanford California, where Thomas worked as a general surgeon. There, they helped raise their dear grandchildren, Mallory and Andy. Some years after retirement the couple moved to Camarillo, CA, and lived comfortably, near the Spanish Hills Country Club. Irma and Thomas enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, and fine dining. For many consecutive years, they attended, as spectators, the Indian Wells Masters Tennis Tournament and BNP Paribas Open. In the summer of 2021, Irma and Thomas moved back to Hanford and settled into her dream homethe one they had lived in years ago. Irma was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, crafting, cooking, and loved sharing her life with her family, and dear, beloved dogs.
Irma leaves behind her husband, Thomas E. Monfore, her son, Eddie Costales, Granddaughter, Mallory Heinlichs (Fred), and Grandsons, Andy Costales (Melissa), and Tanner Lawson. Other survivors include Irmas siblings, Lupe Cruz, Josie Cruz, Gloria Garcia, Emily Avila, Albert Cruz, Richard Cruz, and several nieces and nephews, as well as Thomas children and grandchildren, Kimberly Monfore, Terrie Monfore, Dana Lucas (Paul), Kiley Lucas, and Kaiden Lucas. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Costales, Thomas son, Monte Monfore, and grandson Rowan Montfort Lucas, as well as her parents, Justino Cruz and Francis Cruz, and siblings, Rosalie Aguilar, Justino Cruz Jr., Manuel Cruz, and Mary Lou Yepez.
Per Irma's request, the family will not be providing any services.
