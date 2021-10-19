Imogene, Johns, lovingly known as Jeanne passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Tulare, CA.
Jeanne was born June 26, 1929, in Glasco, Kansas to Bessie Louis McDougal and Garrett Davidson. Jeanne's father passed away shortly after she was born, and Jeanne's mother remarried to Richard Downy who helped raise Jeanne as his own.
Jeanne grew up with her siblings Odessa, Edith, Edward and Louise who passed away at the age of 10.
Jeanne graduated from high school in Kansas during the summer of 1947 and shortly thereafter, moved with family to Lemoore.
Jeanne attended the College Of the Sequoias and earned an Associate's Degree in 1949. While attending COS, Jeanne was a drum majorette and was crowned the Homecoming Queen in 1949.
During that same year, Jeanne met and married Hugh Vestal Johns on November 18, 1949. Jeanne and Hugh raised three sons, Brad, Michael (Passed away at 16) and J Dean, while owning a family farming business in Kings County near the City of Hanford.
Jeanne continued her education as she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English from Fresno State University in 1970. She acquired a teaching credential in 1971 and finally earned a Master's Degree in journalism from Fresno State in 1979. Jeanne's passion for education led her to becoming an 8th grade teacher at St. Rose Thomas McCarthy School in Hanford and she also taught Journalism at Reedley Community College.
Jeanne was a devout Catholic and believer in Christ. She deeply loved her family, she loved to laugh, and she loved every animal she'd ever met.
Jeanne is survived by her sons J Dean Johns and Brad Johns, her five Grandchildren Nathan, Michael, Andrew, Clint and Brooke as well as six great grandchildren.
Visitation for Jeanne will take place on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021, from 3-7pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 at 10am at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
