Idalmiro Jose DaRosa, 63, of San Diego California, passed away unexpectedly on July 21st, 2021, due to complications with Covid-19. Idalmiro was born in Sao Roque, Pico Azores in 1958 to Joao Leal DaRosa & Maria Paulina Ramos, and was the youngest of 8 children. He came to the United States in 1973, where he married in 1978, and had two children, Reynaldo Rosa & Ashely DaRosa. Idalmiro was known to many as a caring and kind man. He would selflessly help others without expecting anything in return. He was the type of person who would offer you his shirt off his back, with a smile on his face. One of his favorite sayings was there is only one way to do things, thats Gods way.
Idalmiro was born into a family of musicians and was the son of a Trumpet player. Idalmiro followed in his fathers footsteps and played the trumpet in the Sao Roque band for many years. When he came to the United States, he still continued to play his trumpet, and he made sure to pass on the tradition to his son. One of Idalmiros proudest accomplishments was when he set out to form a Portuguese Band for the San Diego Portuguese community, the The Uniao Portuguesa de San Diego. After much hard work, the San Diego Portuguese band was finally founded in 1998, and is still playing classic Portuguese music to this day.
Idalmiro Jose DaRosa is survived by 5 siblings, Maria Manuela Martins, Fatima Sousa, Manuel Avelino Rosa, Joao Helder Rosa, Gilberto Antonio Rosa, his two children, Reynaldo Aguiar Rosa & Ashley Ann DaRosa, as well as 3 grandchildren, Gianna Bella DaRosa, Nicco DaRosa, & Roman Galindo.
Viewing Services will be held at Whitehurst-McNamarra Funeral Home in Hanford, Ca. on Friday, August 27th from 4pm-7pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford, Ca. Anyone wishing to pay their final respects are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.