Idalina (Ida) Concepcion Labandeira Augusto of Lemoore, California passed away at the age of 95 in her home on March 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born in Burrell, California December 21, 1926, Ida was the daughter of immigrants of the Azores. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and wife to her beloved husband Raymond who passed away in 2006. She was a hardworking farmers daughter who later enjoyed working with her husband and sons on their own dairy in the Island District of Lemoore.
Ida was known for her crochet talents and could always be found at the window crocheting one of the many projects she had in progress at any given time. She was also an avid reader and had a beautiful collection of porcelain dolls. Ida loved to cook and share her Portuguese recipes with family at Sunday dinners and every holiday. She and Raymond enjoyed spending time at their second home in Pismo Beach. They loved to travel with good friends and often recounted her cherished memories of travel to the Azores and Hawaii, among many other places. She was a member of the St. Peters Catholic Church. Ida belonged to many Portuguese clubs, including IDES, UPEC and the Cabrillo Club.
Ida is survived by her sister Carmelita Martin of Fresno, sister-in law Dolores Labandeira of Riverdale; five sons: Michael (Julie), John (Mary), Ronald (Janice), Raymond (Carol), and Edwin (Diane) all of Lemoore; 2 granddaughters, 9 grandsons, and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Augusto, parents John and Maria Labandeira, sister Dolores Fontes and brother John Labandeira.
Services will be held on Monday April 11, 2022 at Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, Ca. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Rosary at 11:00 am and funeral mass at 11:30 am. Interment immediately following at Lemoore Cemetery.