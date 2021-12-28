Ida Bucher entered eternal life on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 91. Ida was born in Lemoore, CA on August 11, 1930, to Frank and Emma Bagaso. She was raised on the family dairy in Riverdale, CA until she met the love of her life Silas Bucher, where they were married for 51 years before his passing in 2007.
Ida was known for her faith and love of God, her love of the Catholic Church and the love of her family and friends, but she was also known for her love of dogs, which she considered her children. She worked for the phone company for over 30+ years before retiring. After retiring, she was a devoted servant at St. Peters Catholic Church where she belonged to the altar guild, many other clubs and helping anyone in need. She enjoyed being around her family and friends, enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious desserts and her passion for gardening.
Ida is survived by her brother Frank Bagaso and his wife Sue of Fresno, many Nieces, Nephews and Godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Angie Tucker and Emily Rocha.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28 from 5-7pm at Phipps and Dale funeral chapel. The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 10am at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore.
