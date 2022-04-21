Bill was born on June 4, 1937, in Stockton, California to Geert and Jeanette Blanken. The family moved to the Hanford area when Bill was an infant to be closer to family. From an early age, Bill worked on his parents small dairy farm in the Hardwick area. Bill loved working with the animals and being outside.
Bill attended Hanford High School, where he was very involved in the FFA program, especially in the showing of his sheep. He graduated in 1954. He went on to attend Fresno State College, majoring in Agronomy. He met Nancy DeBoer in 1956 and they were married in 1959. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Geri Lynn, in 1961 and 3 months later Bill graduated from Fresno State. Shortly after, Bill took a job with Spreckels Sugar Company as a field representative and the family moved to Ripon, California. Another daughter was added to the family when Melissa Ann was born in 1964. A year later, Spreckels Sugar transferred Bill and the family to Scottsdale, Arizona. The family grew by one more when their son Hiram William Jr. was born in 1969. A few years later, the family moved back to the Hanford area, where Bill continued his work with Spreckels.
Bill loved football and he especially loved the Fresno State Bulldogs. For many years, he was member of the Bulldog Foundation and enjoying going to watch the Bulldogs. He was a referee for over 35 years at the high school and junior college levels. He also spent many enjoyable hours watching his grandchildren participate in all their various sports football, baseball, basketball, volleyball and track and field.
Bill served on the school board of Hanford Christian School and Central Valley Christian School. He also was on the Hanford Tree Commission for several years.
After retiring from Spreckels in 2004, he went to work for Dellavalle Laboratory in Hanford for another 17 years as an agricultural consultant.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy, and his children; Melissa (Ben) Nydam, Bill (Margaret) Blanken and 9 grandchildren; Marielle, Luke and Calvin Prys, Evan, Blake, Mitchell and Jack Nydam, Will and Catie Blanken. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Geri Lynn Prys, his sister, Nelva denDulk and his parents, Geert and Jeanette Blanken.
There will be a graveside service on April 22 at 10:00 am at the Hanford Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am at the Trinity United Reformed Church, 6400 Walnut Ave in Visalia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bills name to Love, Inc. Mattress Ministry, P.O. Box 6074, Visalia, California, 93290 or Crossroads Pregnancy Center, 206 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, California, 93230