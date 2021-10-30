Hermelinda Cervantes of Lemoore passed away in Hanford on October 27th at the age of 82. Hermelinda was born in Michoacan, Mexico to Jose and Amelia Vega. She moved to the area in the late 60s where she worked in the agriculture business. Hermalinda was the rock of her family. She kept everyone together and was loved dearly by her husband. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a good friend to many people. She was an excellent listener whenever anyone had problems. She was a very smart woman and also very giving. She loved to go shopping and getting her egg bites at Starbucks. She was a strong lady having been a cancer survivor and having to deal with the death of 2 children. She had a great sense of humor, which some might say was a bit naughty, and was very funny. Hermelinda is going to be greatly missed.
Hermelinda is survived by her husband of 63 years David Cervantes, 4 children: Estella Leon of Laton, Maricela Sanchez, Maggie Cervantes and Erica Cholnop all of Lemoore, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren along with numerous siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Rosa Cervantes-Martineau and Marta Cervantes.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
