We are deeply saddened and heart-broken to announce the passing of our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle and brother, Henry (Hank) Dutra, after 92 wonderful years.
Henry was born in Lanare, Ca to Manuel M. Dutra and Angie Dutra and passed away peacefully in Hanford, Ca after a long and courageous health battle.
Henry attended elementary school in the Island District and lived most of his life in the Lemoore/Hanford area working alongside his father ("Red") on the family farm. He was introduced to the love of his life, Angie Rocha in 1950. The two adored each other and married on July 11th, 1951, just before his military deployment. Henry served 18 months in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in January 1953, with 2 purple hearts. His valiant service was the foundation of his love for this country.
Upon his safe return home, Henry and Angie started their family and together they created a wonderful life for their 7 children. Henry raised his boys with some tough love, to instill the hard work ethic that he was taught as a young man by his father, but when it came to his daughters, he was an old softie, and they could do no wrong in his eyes. He quickly adjusted back to civilian life working numerous jobs in the ag industry. From milking cows, construction, the water district, dozing, and his absolute favorite - driving tractor. If there was something to be disk, Henry was up for the job. Henry worked hard and took tremendous pride in everything he did. His career developed (in him) a deep admiration of farmers and dairymen. To no one's surprise, at 91 years of age Henry could still be found climbing into a tractor to disk a field. A true testament to his work ethic, quality of work, character of a man and love of the tractor.
Henry enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, watching boxing, family gatherings and game nights. A house full of grandkids for a sleepover, and his many ride-alongs and spontaneous adventures with friends Richard Fagundes, and Manuel Costa. Henry enjoyed his morning coffee dates with Manuel Mendonca at Salles Café before their veteran meetings, the Green Valley Coffee Club and at Overland Stockyard. Another highlight of his life were the trips to Wyoming for some off-roading and fishing, sight-seeing, and sitting around the campfire visiting with special friends. Courtesy of Angie, Henry also inherited an enjoyment for Bingo, and the two could be found many nights a week volunteering or enjoying a few games together. Henry was proud of his Portuguese heritage and enjoyed the many traditions that still exist in the central valley from festas to sopas.
Henry was a lifetime member of the AMVETS, the Sacred Heart Leaque, and Kings County #9 Cabrillo Civic Clubs of Ca Hanford Chapter.
Henry is predeceased by his father Manuel M. Dutra and stepmother Lourdes Dutra, mother Angie Madruga and stepfather Tony Madruga, daughter Diane Dutra, son-in-law Jeffrey Dwyer, daughter-in-law Nadine Dutra, granddaughters Christina Geren and Sarah Dutra, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Manuel and Lillian Toste, sister-in-law Kathleen Rocha and brother-in-law David DaLuz.
Henry is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Angie Dutra, his children Eddie Dutra, Leonard Dutra (Margaret), Sandy Dwyer, Ronnie Dutra, Debbie Luis (Henry), Donna McCoy (Dwayne). Grandchildren Diane (Don), Dusty, Justin, Erik, Melanie, Michael, Jesselyn (Curtis), Haley, Katelyn (Darrin), Kayla (Mason), Leana (Jonathan), and Jessica; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Sarah, Deborah, Terry, Trevor, Brittany, Ashley, Joseph, Danika, Conner, Chloe, Cailey, Jyordyn, Jake, Lincoln, Wyatt, Kylie, Finley, and Oliver; great-great grandchildren Aurora, Spencer, and Cyrus. Henry also leaves behind his brother Ernie Dutra (Wanda), stepbrother Tony Madruga, Jr (Sandy), brother-in-law Melvin Rocha (Kathy), sister-in-law Marlene DaLuz, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and many friends that will miss him dearly.
Services are under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel.
Visitation at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel on Thursday, September 9th at 4:00pm, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 6:00pm.
Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Laton on Friday, September 10th, at 10:00am, followed by Burial with Military Honors at Lemoore Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to Angie Dutra in C/O Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service,
100 W. Bush Street, Hanford, CA 93230
