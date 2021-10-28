Henry Gabe Katz went to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday, October 8, 2021 with his wife Nancy of almost 50 years, by his side. Henry was born, September 5, 1937, in Memphis, TN.
Henry is survived by his wife Nancy. They would have been married 50 years on February 26, 2022. Henry is survived by his daughter Georgia Lynne and husband Gabe Netty, his grandchildren, Sean and Brooklynne Netty.
He was proceeded in death by his first wife Carrin Katz of Ely, NV, who went to be with the Lord in 1970. His first son Kevin Michael Katz of Sacramento, CA, who went to be with the Lord in 2006 and his second son Paul Henry Katz of Visalia, CA, who went to be with the Lord in 1995. His mother and father Meyer and Dessie Katz and his sister Babette Naef of Las Vegas, NV. He was also proceeded in death by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Henry, his mother and his sister started attending First Assembly of God in Memphis, TN, when Henry was 3 years old. At the age of 10 his family moved to New Orleans, LA where he was very active and very much a part of First Assembly of God in New Orleans. During this time Henry felt the Lord speak to his heart and he knew that his career path was to be a minister of the Gospel and honor his Lord Jesus Christ.
Henry went on to attend Elim Bible Institute in Lima, NY. Henry graduated in 1959 and spent the rest of his life serving the Lord and ministering in churches in Alabama, Nevada, and California. While living in Visalia, along with ministry assignments, he worked for Cal Bennett's Office Supply from 1979-1994. Upon leaving Cal Bennett's he owned and operated Wings of Praise Christian Supply in Hanford, CA for 9 years. He was asked to pastor Kingsburg Assembly of God which he did for the next 10 years. Psalm 100:2 says, “Serve the Lord with gladness, Come before Him with joyful singing”. Henry truly took this verse to heart.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to either Refinery Church (formerly First Assembly of God), 1565 Ellis St., Kingsburg, CA 93631 or the Lissencephaly Foundation, Inc. PO Box 698, Shasta Lake, CA 96019, in honor of his granddaughter, Brooklynne Netty.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00AM at the Refinery Church in Kingsburg, CA. Graveside services will be held at the Hanford Cemetery in Hanford, CA immediately following the Celebration of Life service in Kingsburg.
