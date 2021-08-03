The Family of Helen
“Nicki Yokes invites you to attend her services. Nicki passed away on April 9, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday August 7, 2021 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Laton, CA. Reception to follow at the Laton Lions Hall.
