Hazel "Dinky" Fleming, resided in Hanford, CA. She passed away in the early hours of March 7, 2022, at 5:00am with her loving family by her side. Dinky was born on June 22, 1947, in Ozark, Alabama, and raised in Tavares, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Charles Morris and many other family members.
Dinky met her soulmate James "Jim" Fleming, as he sprinted down the hallway at school. Unaware she was coming out a high school classroom, he knocked all her books out of her hands. Dinky immediately went home and told her momma, "I'm going to marry that boy!" This love at first sight encounter turned into 3 years of dating, spending most of their time at the roller-skating rink. Before they were married, James was drafted in the army during the Vietnam War. Love prevailed, and on November 22nd, 1964, in Fruitland Park Florida, Dinky married Jim - the love of her life. They were married for 58 years, 9 months and 7 seven days at her passing. Dinky & James enjoyed nothing more than traveling throughout the states, instilling the importance of family, and enjoying life along the way.
Dinky and Jim opened their own construction business shortly after moving to Avenal in 1968. Dinky handled operations for Fleming construction for over 35 years. Just before retirement, Dinky worked as a cashier at the Tachi Palace in Lemoore.
Dinky enjoyed crocheting, her soap operas, and being with a variety of animal companions - ranging from chickens and horses to birds, and countless loyal dogs over the years. She enjoyed nothing more than watching her hummingbirds and spending time with her family and friends.
Dinky is survived by her husband James, her sibling Sarah Watson, nieces, nephews, as well as her 3 children, Robert Fleming, Chuck Fleming and Tammy Gambino, 4 grandchildren, Ascension Shawn Gambino, Rachel Parker, Mercedes Gambino and Colton Fleming and her great-grandson Brayden Parker. Those who knew Dinky knew she always had an open door and raised many more kids as if they were her own.
We will miss all her great stories and jokes, her infectious smile, the ability to always lift our spirits and the unconditional love she gave with every kiss and hug. Lucky to know someone like her would be an understatement. There will never be another Dinky. We love you with all our hearts and are eternally thankful for the family you have built.
A service will be held for Hazel "Dinky" Fleming on March 17, 2022, at 5-7 pm at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel 420 W D St Lemoore CA, 93245.
Dinkys favorite charity is St Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you feel moved to donate in her honor, know she will be smiling down from Heaven in appreciation.