Hayden Garcia, 22, of Hanford, passed away July 28, 2021 in a car accident while on his way to work. He was born to Joel and Nikki Garcia of Hanford, California on March 7, 1999.
At the time of his passing, Hayden was employed as an Alarm Technician Apprentice with Fire System Solutions. Previously, he had worked as an ABA Therapist for neurodivergent children. Hayden loved doting on his animals, Khloey the dog and Rocky the cat, and teaching them tricks. He spent his free time going on trips, fishing, helping restore his familys century old home, challenging people to the occasional rap battle, watching games at Buffalo Wild Wings or Appplebees, and hanging out with his many friends, new and old.
As a child, he attended Kit Carson Elementary, and went on to Hanford High School, where he graduated in 2017. Hayden played basketball for Hanford NJB, All Net, and Hanford High and football for Hanford Youth Football League, All Valley Youth Football League, and Hanford High.
Hayden is survived by his father Joel Garcia and mother, Nikki Garcia; sister Alli and brother-in-law Bryce Forsyth; his grandmother, Nancy Coon; uncles and aunts Robbie and Jamie Coon, Jana and Al Holmstrup, Devin Coon, Shauna and Darryl Archer, Brooke and Keith Austin, Greg and Tina Garcia, Joe Mixon, Tammy Garcia, Jacqueline Navarro, Ralph Navarro, Simona and Tim Arthur, Ramona Garcia, Santiago Navarro, Phil and Joan Salcido, Sylvania Salcido, and Susan Garcia.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles “Chuck” Coon, his grandparents Ramona Garcia and José Garcia, his Aunt Camila Mixon, and Uncles Vincent Salcido and Louie Garcia.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 27 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Fraternal Hall, on 1015 N 10th Avenue Hanford, CA.
