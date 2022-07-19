Hattie Faye Hafer Tolbert was born on the 2nd of January, 1931, in Craighead County Arkansas to George & Sadie Hafer and went to her Heavenly Home on the 9th of July, 2022, Hanford, with her loving family by her side. She was a friend to many and a Blessing to her family. She was well loved and admired by all. As a young mother she raised the bar to teach her children about life and ones responsibility. As an employer, she treated you with respect, but expected you to do your job. She believed in honesty and fairness! She loved family history and loved shows like Finding Your Roots. She never stopped learning; she liked reading the Bible, other good books; watching shows about science and history, or just a good Western.
Hattie Faye Tolbert is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Tolbert, son, Robert C. Tolbert, Parents George & Sadie Hafer, Inlaws, Bert & Vera Tolbert, all her siblings and spouses, Nora(Tom) Honeycutt, Georgia(Owen) Montgomery, Leatha Steele, Esther(Kenneth) Nutter, Ray(Alice) Kelley, Gay(Kathy)Kelley, Pauline(Edwin)Ring, Joseph Wilson(MaryLee) Hafer, Janette Hafer, SIL Maxine (Albert) Law and BIL Gene(Judy)Tolbert, Grandson Jeffrey Brightwell, SIL Jimmy Brightwell and great granddaughter Ashley Adams.
She is survived by Daughter, Kimble Tolbert, Son & DIL, Richard & Kathy Tolbert, Daughter, Deborah Brightwell. Her grandchildren, Sarah Tolbert and Kevin, Tyler Tolbert, Grant & Melissa Tolbert, Miles & Shannon Tolbert, Allan Tolbert, Ian Tolbert, Robert & Kimberly Brightwell, Dale & Patrica Brightwell, Jennifer Faye & David Holiday.
Great grandchildren, Everett, Jacqueline & Fabian, Jerica, Shanntel & Rudy, Brandon, Alexa, Chance, Justin & Idalia,
Stephanie & Daniel, Dakota, Hannah Faye, Travis, Jacob and Abigail. 18 great, great, grandchildren and many wonderful Nieces & Nephews.
Funeral Services:
Date: July 23rd
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Hanford District Cemetery