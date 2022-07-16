Harvey Mark Turner was born on December 14, 1945 in Visalia, California and died at the age of 76 in Springfield, Missouri, on July 10, 2022. A lifelong resident of California, Harvey had just moved to Missouri four months earlier.
Harvey's career in farming began in his family's business, Turners Feed Mill. Harvey was a successful salesman and manager for a large farm service company and earned the Salesman of the Year Award. He also designed a tractor for use in orchards that increased efficiency two-fold. He had an early interest in computers and wrote programs in several computer languages.
Always quick-witted and amiable, Harvey loved to joke and socialize with his close group of friends. He and his wife, Stephanie, had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in May.
Harvey is predeceased by his parents Nathan B. Turner and Anita Marie Cody Turner, sons Jeffrey and Harvey, and brother Donald Wayne Turner. He is survived by his wife Stephanie, daughters Lori, Heather, and Amy, and brother James Turner. At Harveys request, there will be no services; arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, 109 N. Truman Blvd., Nixa, MO 65714, where cards may be sent.