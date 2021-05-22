Harry Garcia, loving son, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to so many passed from this life on December 11, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fresno, CA.
Harry was born on January 25, 1930 in Delano, CA and grew up in the Caruthers area with his parents, Margarito and Ruby, brother Roland, and sisters Evelyn and Judy. He graduated from Caruthers High School in 1949 where he played football and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. After high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Korean War in Japan and Korea as a helicopter mechanic. In 1961, he joined the California Army National Guard as a full-time Guardsman, serving until his retirement in 1991 at the rank of Master Sergeant.
Lynda Garcia, Harrys wife and best friend of 40 years died only a few months before him on March 1st. She was the love of his life, and he was hers. Their love brought them endless joy and served as an inspiration to others.
Harry was preceded in death by beloved brother Roland and daughter Kathy Stuart. He is survived by his sisters Evelyn and Judy.
Harry is also survived by five children, Alan and Steven Garcia, Lisa Wilson, Terry Stuart, and Steven Yanes. He was also a very proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:00AM on May 29th at Lemoore Presbyterian Church 260 B Street, Lemoore, CA. Military honors will follow at the Lemoore Veterans memorial Park.
