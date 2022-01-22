Hanford The last of the Jim and Winnie Esrey Outlaws rode away January 9, 2022. Harriette Esrey passed away after a long, happy life. Harriette was born February 22, 1926 in Twin Falls Idaho.
Harriette met the love of her life, Niles Esrey, at a dance at the Square Eights dance club. Both she and her husband were very active in the Square Eights and taught many people the art of square dancing. Together they raised seven children; Barbara, Jack, Janice, Roseanne, Joe, Gayla and Winifred.
She loved her family, crossword puzzles and game shows. She devoted much of her time and energy to family members. Her wit, sarcasm, and charm will be missed. Mrs Esrey was a member of the Hanford Homecoming Committee and Christmas Committee.
Mrs. Esrey is survived by her brother, David Holler (spouse Janice Holler); Daughters, Janice Esrey, Roseanne Sperry (spouse Tom Sperry), Gayla Lutman, and Winifred Brogan (spouse Garry Brogan); Son, Jack Esrey. Mrs. Esrey was blessed with 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great great grandchilderen, nieces and nephews.
Harriette was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Minnie Holler; her husband Niles Esrey, brother Ralph Holler, sister-in-law Jeanne Holler; daughter Barbara Gallagher, Son-in-law Gene Gallagher; son Joseph Esrey; and daughter-in-law Dottie Esrey.
Memorial services for Mrs. Esrey will be held at Peoples Funeral Home on February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. In celebration of her life, Mrs Esrey would like those attending the memorial to not wear black, but wear happy, colorful colors. Mrs. Esrey will be interned at the Hanford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity in Mrs. Esrey name.
