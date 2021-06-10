Harold Robert (Bob) Montgomery, 85 of Platteville, Colorado peacefully passed away June 1, 2021, at Fairacres Manor in Greeley, Colorado, after a long battle with cancer.
Bob was born on May 13, 1936 in Greenfield, Iowa to John Seldon & Hazel Pearl (Fox) Montgomery. He grew up in Hanford, California, after moving with his family in 1942 at the age of 6. Bob graduated from Hanford High School in 1954. Bob married Loretta May Martella on October 11, 1958. They had 2 children Roberta Lynn and Fred Robert. Bob worked for Stevenson Ford Garage and then went into the dairy business in 1962, later moved into farming. He was on the Kit Carson School Board, involved in Young Farmers, DHIA, Sheriff's Posse and Knights of Columbus. After becoming a convert to the Catholic faith Bob enjoyed serving on financial councils and being very active in church. Bob & Loretta were honored with Kings County Outstanding Dairy Family in 1971. Bob enjoyed time with his horses, numerous hours gardening, socializing and fellowship at his favorite restaurant at Rubacalvas and being around family & friends he truly treasured and loved the most.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Loretta of 62 years, daughter Roberta (Gary) Henrickson of Greeley, CO and son Fred Montgomery of Tulare, CA. Bob & Loretta have 6 grandchildren: Tiffany (Robb) Manning of Waukee, IA, Jerod Henrickson of Platteville, CO, Berlyn (William) Haughton of Fresno, CA, Jordan Lapadula of Tulare, CA, Spencer Montgomery of Thornton, CO, & Nicholas Montgomery of Tulare, CA. Bob & Loretta were blessed with 9 great grandchildren: Dylan, Owen & Barrett Manning, Mackenzee, Colton, & Morgan Henrickson, and Louin & Liam Haughton, siblings Richard (Georgia) Montgomery, Janice Reyes, sister in-law Janet Montgomery. Sister in-laws Barbara Caviezel and Celine Henning. Bob was blessed with numerous Nieces & Nephews and God Children.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Seldon Montgomery, Hazel (Win) Thompson, his siblings Don (Jan) Montgomery, John (Adeline) Montgomery, Shirley (Chuck) Souza, Larry Montgomery, Sandra Montgomery, Carol Montgomery, brother in-law Louis Reyes, Bob Henning & Joe Caviezel. In-laws Fred (Ann) Martella & Isabel (Jack) Hazard. And Great Granddaughter Madilynn Grace Manning.
Memorial Services will be Saturday June 12, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. at St. Williams Catholic Church 1025 Fulton, Ave Fort Lupton, CO 50621 and Tuesday July 13th, 2021 @ 10 a.m. at St Brigid's Catholic Church 200 E Florinda St. Hanford, CA 93230
Memorials can be made in Bobs honor to Pathways Hospice Care Center, 305 Carpenter Dr., Ft. Collins, CO 80525 (pathways-care.org) or to The American Cancer Society (cancer.org) in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634.
To share memories and condolences please visit Allnuttgreeley.com.
