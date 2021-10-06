Gregory Garcia entered into his new life in heaven on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the young age of 54. He left this world surrounded by the love of his family and friends following a short illness.
Greg was the first-born son of Mary Frances (Reed) and Melvin Garcia. He was born April 6, 1967. He is survived by his parents, his daughter, Hadley Garcia, and his much-loved brother Kenny Garcia, as well as his sister-in-law, Andrea Garcia and their children Bret (Sydney) Garcia, Dalton (Esmeralda), and Courtney Garcia. He is also survived by his great-nieces Charlotte and Emily Garcia, as well as his honorary niece Macey Barker. He is survived by his godmother Bernadette Ferreira as well as godson Brian Perry of Visalia, and goddaughter Trinity Pugh of Hanford.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Hazel Garcia of Lemoore, and Earline and Jack Reed also of Lemoore. He was preceded in death by his godfather, A.C. Contente and his aunt, Susie Yancey of Lemoore.
Greg met and married Yvette Porter, from this union came his daughter, Hadley Sage Garcia. Greg loved his daughter with all his heart. He was proudest when escorting Hadley to celebrate their Portuguese heritage while she marched as queen. It was during this time he served as President of the Stratford IDES Festa. Hadley was and always will be the love of his life.
The Stratford Festa was special to Greg as his grandparents, John and Hazel Garcia, were instrumental in the founding of this festa to represent the Holy Spirit. Greg was always found helping in whatever way he could at this event every year from the time he was a young boy serving bread to a grown man serving the sopas.
Greg was a dedicated and valued worker on his family's farm, Garcia & Sons Dairy. He worked side by side with his dad Melvin, his brother Kenny, his Uncle Manuel, and his nephews Bret and Dalton Garcia. He started working when he was 6 years old feeding calves and cleaning the corral whether it was rain or shine. He continued his lifelong career with the same dedication to his family's business by caring for the cows and driving equipment for the hay company.
Greg went to school at Central Union during his elementary school years, He graduated from Lemoore High in 1985. After his high school graduation, he attended West Hills and then he attended Cal Poly. Greg loved the beach and was a member of the Valley Sandblasters in Lemoore. Pismo was one of his favorite places to visit. He loved camping on the beach and riding his quad on the sand dunes.
Family and friends meant the world to Greg. He had the kindest heart and sweetest spirit. If you needed anything Greg would be the first one there to help. He was not a sentimental man, but he loved with all his heart. He leaves behind his aunts, uncle and cousins that his heart held so much love for. He leaves behind his best friends Brad and Donna Jacobs. Greg spent many of his happiest moments with these friends who were the family of his heart.
Greg loved to fish, and it is our hearts fondest desire that he is forever fishing in Heaven.
A Rosary will be prayed at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore starting at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, followed by a Mass for Christian Burial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.