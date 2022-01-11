Grace Garza, 83, completed her lifes journey to Heaven January 8, 2022. Her final days at home in Kingsburg were surrounded by loving family, friends, and prayer.
Born in Alamo, Texas on August 28, 1938 to Elido and Angelina Garza, she is survived by her husband Richard Garza; sons Ricardo Garza (Christine Garza), David Garza (Karen Garza), Conrad Garza, and daughter Nora Velda Palomar (Vince Palomar); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Rey Garza, sisters Cory Ramirez, Tana Lopez, and Josie Salinas. She is preceded in death by her parents Elido and Angelina, sister Hilma Mariscal, and brother Charlie Garza Jr.
Growing up in southern Texas, she met her husband, Richard, in McAllen, Texas. They were married April 9, 1961 and moved to California in 1965 with their four children, living in Modesto and Mendota, before settling in Kingsburg. She worked for the Kingsburg Joint Union School District for 19 years, retiring in 1992.
She was very active in the community, serving on the school board and in the church. She was honored as 1997 Citizen of the Year by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Grace also loved tending to her garden and watching her grandchildren. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, praying the rosary daily.
To the very final moments, family, extending to beloved friends, were most important to Grace. She had a true love for people and saw good in all. Mom was and always will be Amazing Grace.
Viewing will be held 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel, 1588 Lincoln Street, Kingsburg.
The Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, January 14th, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg, interment will immediately follow at the Kingsburg Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
