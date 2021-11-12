Gloria T. Zavala, 81, of Kingsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband Jose C. Zavala, she survived by her three daughters, Maria Campos of Fresno, Anna Mendez of Kingsburg, Suzana Acosta of Selma; and her three sons, Martin Zavala of Kingsburg, David Zavala of Kingsburg, Jose C. Zavala Jr. of Fresno; brother-in-law Ramiro Zavala of Selma, sister-in-law Eudalia Rios of Selma; eighteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4p.m.-8p.m. and the Rosary was at 6p.m. at Thomas-Marcon Funeral Home.
Mass was held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9 a.m at St. Josephs Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Floral Memorial Park following the service. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving this family.
