Gloria passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2020, at Hanford Hospital after a short illness. She missed her 96th birthday by 7 days.
Gloria was born on February 24, 1926, in Hanford to John and Irene Rose, she grew up on her parents farm in Hanford. She attended Delta View School and graduated from Hanford High School.
Gloria worked for many years as a Dispensing Optician for doctors Burlington and Duffy. After retiring she became a world traveler. While in the Amazon she became ill and had to be flown to Corpus Christi, Texas to be treated and recover. After that experience she limited her travel to visiting family in parts of California.
When she was in her 90s her cousin taught her how to use a computer which opened a whole new world for her. She loved emailing family and friends and receiving pictures and cartoons which she referred to as Funnies.
She was the widow of George H. Baldrick, long time manager of the Hanford Airport,
Let George Do It crop dusting business, and farms they had.
Gloria was the family historian and will be truly missed by all. She is survived by many cousins, a nephew, niece, goddaughter, and many friends.
She was buried next to her husband George at the Hanford Cemetery and at her request there were no services held.
Her family would like to thank the Hanford Hospital Medical staff for their care. A special thank you to Tiffany Calhoun Fortier for her loving care and support for Gloria.