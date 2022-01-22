Gloria Darlene Sanders was born February 16th,1939 in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. She went to grade school in St. Paula, Minnesota and attended High School at both Seattle Jr. Academy in 1955 and Auburn Seventh Day Adventist Academy-1957. For College she attended Walla Walla College where she got her B.S in Science. It was then she decided to become a nurse and attended Portland Sanitarium to get her Nursing R.N. She worked as a Head nurse at the Pawatting Hospital, Niles, Michigan in 1962 and a Night nurse at the Everett General Hospital starting in 1964. It was then that the family decided to become missionaries to Africa and moved to Botswana, Africa where Gloria worked as a nurse in the Kanye Mission Hospital in 1969. She was director of nursing over 16 African nurses with one doctor who came weekly. That was a very busy time as a nurse and she served 100s of people daily with the help of her team. She even delivered babies in her own backyard at times.
Upon returning to the USA she worked at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in 1971. She worked 7 years at the Sonora Community Hospital ,(Adventist Health), starting in 1972. Eventually Gloria moved to the community of Hanford where she worked in the Hanford Community Hospital,(Adventist Health), from 1979 until 2012, part of those years she was the nursing supervisor until she retired.
Gloria was known by all to be a cheerful, and generous person who was so outgoing and friendly. She would always help everyone unselfishly and from her heart. Her missionary spirit and her faith was the driving force in her life. She loved to travel and explored many different countries in her life.
She is survived by her partner Bob Schneider, brother Duane & Dawn Schindler, daughter Tami & Scott Henning, son Douglas & Brenda Parks, stepdaughter Deanna & Mike Scheer, stepdaughter Kimberly & John Powers. She had eight grandchildren Lindsey Lopez ( Henning), Kayla Henning, Sierra Parks, Dane Parks, Jake Scheer, Zachary Scheer, Braden Powers and Benjamin Powers. She outlived two husbands- Ted W. Parks & Lonnie J. Sanders.
Gloria's Celebration of Life will be held at the Hanford SDA Church900 N. Redington St. Hanford, CA
Date: February 5th, 2022 Time: 3:00pm
