Gloria Ann Littman went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2022. She passed peacefully with loved ones by her side. Gloria was born on May 12, 1952 and was raised in Hanford where she graduated Hanford High School in 1970.
After raising her three daughters, she served in the medical community for 11 years where she retired from the career she loved so much at the Kings County Health Department. Gloria attended the Hanford Nazarene Church where she was actively involved in Youth Ministries, Church Choir, and serving the Lord.
Gloria was a vibrant woman who always celebrated life. She was a loving and supportive mother to her three daughters. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them important life lessons. Glorias beautiful personality and smile, which would light up any room, drew so many friends to her. Everyone enjoyed spending time with her laughing, singing, and dancing! Gloria was a phenomenal cook and was sure to pour her love into every dish or dessert she prepared. Especially with all the birthday cakes she loved to bake. Another one of Glorias passions was to be outside planting her annual garden. Gloria also loved to travel to see her family.
Gloria is survived by her daughters April Looney, Shanna Dewey, and Hilary McCullough, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will take place on June 10, 2022 at 10:30 am, at the Lemoore Church of the Nazarene located at 726 East D Street, Lemoore, California 93245. There will be a luncheon to follow the service.