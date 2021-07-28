Glenn Clayton, passed away on June 17, 2021 at the age of 87 after battling for months to “come back” to his beloved mountain. Glenn was born to Calvin and Melissa Ovie (Johnson) Clayton on March 4, 1934 and was the fifth child of seven. He moved constantly during his early years, as his father was a labor contractor, servicing farms throughout California. Following the early deaths of his parents; his father passed when he was 14 and his mother, whom he cared for at home her last two weeks of life before she passed away on Christmas Eve 2 years later in 1950. Glenn then went to live with an older sibling as he finished high school and graduated in 1952.
He met his wife of 66 years, the beautiful Caryl Dawn Lund while attending high school at East Bakersfield High and they married November 24th, the year Caryl graduated high school in 1955. Less than a year after settling in Los Angeles and Glenn beginning his career with the telephone company, he was drafted and served in the Army from 1956 thru 1958. Upon returning home, the young married couple went back to Los Angeles where Glenn resumed his work with The Pacific Telephone Co. and they bought their first home in Reseda, Ca. They enjoyed many years in Los Angeles where they were blessed with the adoption of their two precious children Daniel and Lynda. They were very involved with the Los Angeles County Adoptees Association and the San Fernando Valley Sportsman's Club were Glenn even served as President in 1967.
Glenn was a quiet spoken man of few words, but large actions. He loved fishing, camping and reading. In 1972 Glenn accepted a transfer and moved his family out of the San Fernando Valley into the Central Valley where they bought their 2nd home in Oak Ranch, Visalia, CA. Here they finished raising their kids and their lives were full of family vacations, camping trips, Pop Warner Football, Telephone Company Luas and many fun years with the Golden West Parent Booster Club to help the brand-new high school get on its feet. Pismo Beach was a special place where he took his family every summer and winter for many years to meet up with their close friends the Kulds, the Vogels and the Vandergrift families and others. Glenn worked for the Pacific Telesis group for 32 years, finally retiring in Dec. 1987. Glenn and Caryl bought 7 acres up in Shaver Lake, CA in 1989 where he, alongside with family and many dear friends, built their beautiful log home in the Pine Ridge Community. Once completed in 1990 the family enjoyed 30 longs years in that beautiful mountain home until losing it completely in the devasting Big Creek Fire September 2020. Glenn was well known for his work and involvement with the 4Gs Sawmill and his wooden tractors/toys that he made for children in the area and donated to various organization for fund raising efforts. Pictures of his old telephone company crews and other memorabilia was found on the walls of that old shop, as well as amazing balsa wood airplanes he worked on over some long winters hanging from the ceiling, not to mention the high shelf that lined every wall full of beautiful wooden trucks, trailers, and other amazing work vehicle toys many hours were spent in his beloved “Wood Shop” tinkering and hosting friendly neighbors with coffee and visiting dogs with biscuits. He was even known to make some pretty tasty jams and pickles out in his woodshop too!!
The Pine Ridge mountain community spoke of him being “Strong, kindhearted, genuine and generous” He served that mountain community as a neighbor, friend and volunteer fire-firefighter for many years. He was well loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Essie Coupland, brothers Calvin Clayton, RC Clayton, Claude Clayton, Keith Clayton and Ron Clayton.
Glenn is survived by his wife Caryl Clayton, son Daniel Clayton, daughter Lynda (Dustin) Cuzzort along with grandchildren, Christopher and Delaney and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at his Pine Ridge Community home site after his daughter Lynda and his Son-in-law Dustin Cuzzort have rebuilt their mountain home.
