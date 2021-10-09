Glenda Y. Bonner (Stanley) was born to John and Stella Stanley on December 18, 1948 in Hanford, CA at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Glenda was the first of four daughters to John and Stella. Glenda enjoyed monthly gatherings at friends houses for a game of Bunco as well as card games for quarters. She loved to take a trip to the casino from time to time. Shed sit at the same machine for hours just to push that button, as she would say.
Glenda received her wings on June 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Carol Freitas and Johnny Kay Hogan, and her lifelong friend David C. Drake. She is survived by her sister Kim Stanley, five children: Celeste Banuelos (Rick), Rebecca Guerrero (Robert), Heather Close (Bryan), Carrie De La Vega (Rudy), and David Jr., as well as eleven grandchildren: Ryan Banuelos (Natalie), Taylor Banuelos, Victoria Chavez, Sebastian Guerrero, Brynn Close, Brylee Close, Bryson Close, Xavier Bonner, Xadrian Camacho, Xadian Camacho, and Xaylah Camacho, and four great grandchildren: Prince Lopez, Emersyn Banuelos, Grace Banuelos, and Greyson Banuelos, along with many nieces and nephews. A very special niece, Melissa Freitas, stepped in as a huge support system for Glenda in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to honor Glendas memory donate to a local health charity. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 11:00 A.M. at Riverdale Memorial Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
