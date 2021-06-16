Gladys Maxine Hensley was born September 15, 1923 in Marion County, Jefferson, Texas to Susie Camelia Treadwell and Elbert Harrison Hensley. Gladys was the third child in a family of seven children.
In 1941, her father moved the family to California to find work in the fields. In 1945 Gladys finally got a job working as a "presser" at Johnson's Dry Cleaners in Corcoran, CA. She earned $27.50 for an 8 hour shift working 6 days a week. Gladys had always cared for her younger siblings and pets when they were sick and decided she wanted to become a nurse. She started saving her money in order to go to nursing school. In 1950 she applied for entrance into Nursing School. She found a three-year Registered Nurse Program at Orange County General Hospital. The Nursing School was affiliated with Fullerton Junior College.
Gladys' dream began when she entered nurses training in September 1950. She loved it from the start and when she saw homesick classmates dropping out and going home, she reminded herself that her departure would be ONLY if they sent her home. Gladys graduated June 19, 1953 with an RN diploma from Orange County General Hospital and an AA Degree from Fullerton Junior College. She was the first in the family to earn a college degree. After graduating Nursing School, Gladys went to work at LA County Hospital in Torrance California.
The Korean War was going on while she was in Nurses Training and Gladys had seen Recruiting Nurses coming to select members to serve. Gladys had joined the USAR - ANC and was called to active duty on March 27, 1955. She served a two year tour of duty and was discharged on March 26, 1957 as a 1st Lieutenant. In 1959, Gladys decided to make the military her career and returned to active duty on July 29, 1959. Gladys served at various Military Hospitals in the United States, Italy, Japan and Vietnam. Gladys retired from the military, on July 31, 1977 as a Colonel. She lived in Fresno for awhile and subsequently moved to Hanford to be near her elderly mother.
Gladys fought a long and hard battle with COPD, being in and out of the hospitals many times over her last few years. At 1:32 PM on May 27, 2021, with Hospice Nurse Mary, caregiver Yajairy, sister Beth and brother-in-law Jack at her side, Colonel Gladys Maxine Hensley slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus.
The family is deeply grateful for the many kind medical staff members who cared for her over these last, difficult years. Thank you to Chaplain Richard Brandt who attended to her emotional and spiritual needs and those of the family as well. He baptized her on September 9, 2020.
A special thank you to her nurse care givers, Angel Rivera, Erlinda Mendoza, Diana Hidalgo, Yajairy Hernandez, Mariam Hidago, and Ana Mendoza who worked tirelessly and faithfully to keep her comfortable.
The family is deeply grateful to all the members of Hospice who cared for her, and to Dr. Nagavali who served as her physician for many years.
Gladys is predeceased by: her parents, Elbert and Susie Hensley, brothers, Buell and Jewell Hensley, and Don Hensley, and sister Dora Pagel.
Gladys is survived by: sisters Gail Hillman of Tulare, CA and Beth Walton and husband, Jack Walton of Moorpark, CA, and many special nieces and nephews, and kind and loving neighbors.
Funeral service for Gladys will take place on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA 93230. Graveside service will follow at 12:30pm at Clovis Cemetery District, 305 N. Villa Ave, Clovis, CA 93612. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COPD Foundation, the SPCA or your favorite charity.
