Gilbert Roy Bustos, 87, died August 24, 2021, at his home in Hanford.
Born March 6, 1934, in Phoenix, Arizona to Mateo and Isidora (Lara) Bustos, he worked as an accountant for Armstrong/Pirelli Tire Company for 34 years.
Gilbert was a lifelong San Francisco 49er and San Francisco Giants fan and an avid golfer. He was also a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford and active with the Kings County YMCA when his children were young.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Esther Bustos of Hanford; son Gilbert Bustos Jr. (Vicki) of Livermore; son Edward Bustos of Hanford, daughter Vicki Taylor (Brian) of Dinuba; grandsons, Manuel, Mitchell and Marco Hernandez of Planada; sister Dorothy Duran of Phoenix and brothers, Victor Bustos of Fresno, Tom Bustos of Merced and Ben Bustos of Madera, as well as many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Edward Bustos, Ernest Bustos, Rudy Bustos, Elinora Ybarra and Rosemary Garcia.
The family is especially grateful to Gianina Sepulveda and Christine Aguilar who helped with Gilbert's care.
No service will be held. Donations may be made in memory of Gilbert to the Alzheimer's Association, 1401 Commercial Way, Suite 210, Bakersfield, CA 93309 or online: alz.org/socal
