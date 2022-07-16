Gerald (Jerry) Everard Madden was born in Titusville, Pa on Feb 6, 1945 and passed from this life on Feb. 12, 2022 in Fresno, California. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Virginia Madden, son Jeffrey Madden and wife Tracy of Charleston, SC, grandchildren Ashley Brewington (Cole), Katherine, Kevin and Kelly Madden, two great grandchildren Colin and Nora and brother George Frutiger of Townville, Pa. Additionally he fulfilled the role of father to Brandi Garcia, Shawn Holguin, Michael Tolbert (Tania), Joshua Tolbert (Bethany), and Nathaniel Tolbert (Melissa) and did so with much love in his heart. This role brought him the joy of 13 bonus grandchildren, Braelyn, Alyssta, Noah, Caleb, Heaven, Ace, Mason, Romeo, Sammy, Faith, Michael, Logan, and Jean. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews from coast to coast.
His hobbies and passions included playing golf, traveling, (especially to the coast and back East for family visits) and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Football season was his favorite time of the year as he would be glued to the TV and watch any and every football game on but of course, his Steelers got first priority. He loved his fur animals Geronimo and Rosie and made sure to always love on them, feed them and talk with them. He was a Lions member and spent many hours volunteering for the Laton Lions Club and attending District meetings and activities and supporting other Lions clubs as needed. He would love to talk about his son, Jeff, and his many adventures in drag racing with the Southeast Gassers Association and before that, the racing horse, Southern Admiral, that Jeff was an owner to. He worked for many years with Selma Unified and then Shadowbrook Apartments, with a nickname of Mad Dog by co-workers, doing maintenance and grounds upkeep. He always had a ready smile for his friends and would be there to help out if called upon. His zest for life, and love for his family and friends was evident in everything he did. He will be greatly missed by all, as he was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend.
Visitation: Church of the Redeemer 13542 E. Nebraska, Selma July 21, 5 7PM
Graveside: Selma Cemetery July 22, 12:30 PM
Services: Church of the Redeemer July 22, 1:30 PM
Following services, a meal will be provided at Laton Lions Club, 6345 Nares, Laton
A celebration of life will be held on August 13, 2022 from 12 to 4 PM in Titusville, Pa at the VFW Hall, 206 St. John St, for family and friends in Pennsylvania.