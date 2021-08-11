Gerald (Gerry) was born on November 21, 1950, in Madison, WI to Frank L. Hurt Jr. and Rosemary C. Novotney Hurt. A long-term resident of California, he formerly lived in Hanford with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Frank L. Hurt III (Betty).
He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Cheryl Burris Hurt, and three sons: Micah, Mammoth Lake, CA, Nathan, Hanford, CA, Jedidiah (Mackenzie), Winchester, CA. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Abbigale, Aislyn and Dash as well as three siblings: Ronald (Denise) Hurt of Hanford, CA. Victoria Hascall of Bellevue, NE and Sandra (Jay) of Carrollton, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
He attended high school at Bryan High in Omaha. NE where he was active in sports. He was also an Eagle Scout. Following high school Gerry served in the US Navy from 1970-1974. The culmination of his work positions ended with his last job at Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, CA.
Gerald was a devoted family man. He was friendly and outgoing and was involved socially and politically. He will be greatly missed.
Celebration of life at Calvary Chapel 1900 North Douty St., Hanford, CA 93230
August 29 7:00 PM
