George William Montross, Jr. was born on August 6, 1935 in Clovis, CA and passed away peacefully in his home in Kingsburg, CA on January 28, 2022.
George was the youngest of four children born to Marjorie and George Montross, Sr. and raised at the Alta Sierra Ranch in Clovis with his older siblings- Bob, Barbara, and Marge. George attended Garfield Elementary and Clovis High School before enrolling at Fresno City College, then graduating from UC Davis with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Science.
George worked for the Wilbur-Ellis Company for 40 years in sales and consulting while farming in the Kingsburg area. His favorite pass-time with his family was camping at Huntington Lake, Stoney Creek, and Oceano Dunes with a great group of families; the DeLongs, Polenzes, Nashes, Ericksons, Johnsons, Vargases, Carpenters, Stalkers, Lundgrens, and Borgers. This group also gathered for birthdays, 4th of July, “just because” BBQs, and even Square Dancing. George loved being in the middle of it all; from BBQing to making the ice cream. Any member of this group can also tell of going for an adventure with George on his sailboat.
George was extremely proud that both his children, Jim and Sarah, completed their college degrees- and loved that Sarah attended his Alma Mater, receiving her Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine at University of Davis.
In later years, George enjoyed family trips to the coast. Taking his beach chair to Cayucos and watching his grandchildren, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and honorary grandchildren play on the beach, spend time together, and visit with family and friends became a highlight in Papas calendar every August.
George is survived by his brother Bob and wife Dianne Montross, son Jim Montross and wife Laura, daughter Sarah and husband Brian Fries, grandchildren Patty Montross, Maia Fries, Oscar Fries, and Jada Fries, many nephews, nieces, and grand-nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.